Police still awaiting legal advice on fatal accident involving Region Six Vice Chairman

It has been over two months now and the police say they are yet to receive legal advice as it relates to the accident involving the Vice Chairman of Region Six, Zamal Hussain which resulted in the death of a Number 19 Village, Corentyne man.

Michael Henriques, 42, was allegedly run over by a pickup that was being driven by Hussain on May 1st. The accident occurred sometime after 6 pm at White Bridge, Access Road, Kendall’s Village, East Coast Berbice.

Hussain was initially taken into police custody but released one day after the accident on $50,000 bail.