Police sergeant critical following East Bank hit and run

A police sergeant is currently in critical condition after he was struck down and run over on Tuesday night by a drunk driver along the East Bank Public Road at Peters Hall. The suspect who drove away was later arrested.

The injured policeman has been identified as 41-year-old Police Sergeant 17774 Rajendra Major, of Cummings Park, Sophia, who is attached to the Providence Police Station.

According to a police report, the accident involved motorcycle CL 477 owned by the Guyana Police Force which was ridden by Major; a car registered as PSS 3327, owned and driven by the suspect, 36-year-old Abdool Safraz Nazir of Eccles; a jeep registered as PHH 9446 owned by Jamal Pedro of West Ruimveldt and driven by 39-year-old Michael Oie along with four occupants; 33-year-old Chris Gallway, 32-year-old Melissa Haley, 52-year-old Patricia Gallway and three-year-old Emmanuel Gallway, all of West Ruimveldt, Georgetown.