Guyana’s COVID-19 fatalities at 503

Guyana’s COVID-19 fatalities yesterday surpassed the 500 mark after four more deaths were reported.

This was announced in a Ministry of Health press release which informed that three of the deaths occurred on Monday while the other was recorded on Tuesday. The victims were all men. They were a 43-year-old from Region One, a 55-year-old from Region Three and an 83-year-old from Region Six who all died on July 12, while a 75-year-old from Region Ten died on July 13.

Guyana’s death toll as a result of the virus now stands at 503.