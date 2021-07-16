Guyana was well represented at the OAS’s virtual International CyberEx 2021 Competition

Dear Editor,

I wish to congratulate a group of current and past members of the University of Guyana’s Cybersecurity Club on their recent participation in the OAS’s virtual International CyberEx 2021 Competition which was held on June 30th, 2021. The International CyberEx is an annual OAS/INCIBE initiative that seeks to strengthen technical abilities to respond to cyber incidents. Guyana first participated remotely in an activity of this nature by invitation from OAS/CICTE in December 2014. I had the pleasure this year of seeing four young Guyanese challenge themselves at the International CyberEx 2021 competition where Guyana came in 36th out of 82 countries. What is interesting about this effort is that all four (4) members of the team nurtured their interests in Cybersecurity at the University of Guyana’s Cybersecurity Club (UGCC). Team Captain, Cloyd London, is a former President of the UGCC for the academic year (2018-2019). Teekae Jordan is a founding member of the UGCC which was established in 2017 and served as a dedicated Vice-President every year until he graduated. Jason Jacobs is the current President of the UGCC and Wayne Force Jr. is the current Vice-President of the club. This is the objective of the Department of Computer Science’s Clubs – to give opportunity to young talented students to hone and sharpen skills and develop knowledge in special interest areas.

Cloyd London, now a UG Graduate, having learned that anyone can participate in the tournament from academia, public/private sector, National CSIRTS or NGOs, explained that he had difficulty finding colleagues who were willing to give the tournament a try. Failing to find professionals who had the skills and interests in cybersecurity, he turned to his old college buddies and then he said he was able to form the ‘Dream Team’: Cloyd London as Captain, Teekae Jordan, Wayne Forde Jr and Jason Jacobs as the penetration and forensics researchers. The OAS launched the tournament with 12 challenges, 10 of which were on digital forensics, one on exploitation and one on analysis. The tournament lasted for 8 hours and several OAS countries participated. Guyana went into the tournament with high enthusiasm but only to realise they were not prepared for the kind of questions or tasks that were expected of them to execute, this being their first attempt at CyberEx. The penetration tester on the team was current UGCC President and UG Final Year Student, Jason Jacobs, who encouraged everyone to look at one of the difficult questions and put their best foot forward. They did and were able to gather 500 points and be within the 44 countries that were able to answer a challenge successfully out of 82 countries and Guyana finished the tournament ranked 36th space.

As Academic advisor to the UGCC, I am proud of the efforts of these young men. They have over the years invested hours of their personal time and personal funds studying and developing their knowledge and skills in an area where Guyana (and most of the rest of the world) is desperately short of skills. I encouraged them to enter the tournament knowing quite well that they would come face to face with what they did not know, a valuable learning experience. Now, the team is energised to develop their knowledge in digital forensics. As a nation we have a far way to go in terms of Cybersecurity Awareness Building and skills development and the individuals who participated in the CyberEx2021 are at the forefront of technical Cybersecurity knowledge and skills in Guyana today. While the same set of skills can be used to hack into networks for criminal purposes, UGCC members have their interests squarely in being ethical security practitioners, investing in themselves to protect and defend networks. It is notable that the tournament was won by an academic CERT (Computer Emergency Response Team) from Argentina, CERTUNLP, and the academic CSIRT of the National University of La Plata. Cloyd London, during his year as President UGCC, with my full support, tried valiantly to form an academic CSIRT at the University of Guyana. The institution, at that time, did not have the environment to support such innovative thinking.

We need to do much more, as a nation, to support the development of local talent in Guyana especially in the area of Information Technology which while changing at a rapid pace is the core enabler of every aspect of society, from social networks to academic, private and public sector operations. I am thankful to the OAS/CICTE, an organization that has over the years provided much technical assistance to Guyanese to develop Cybersecurity skills. This is not the first time that the OAS has provided opportunity for UGCC to learn more about Cybersecurity. The Club, under the leadership of Cloyd London, participated in the OAS Diplohack competition in Feb 2019 where they had opportunity to visit the OAS HQ and engage with the best young minds in the region working in cybersecurity governance. Our Government efforts in National Cybersecurity Governance needs better leadership and that can only come from more political participation. We really must be more strategic as a nation in our support to developing human resources for the future development of the country. It is dreams that we must support. And dream teams. If we are out of touch with the heartbeat of the youth, we will continue to lose them.

Sincerely,

Sandra Khan

Lecturer

Department of Computer Science

University of Guyana.