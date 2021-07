Sentenced before for theft, a Kitty youth was on Friday refused bail after being slapped with three new robbery charges.

Shaquille Mentore pleaded not guilty to the charges when he was arraigned before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in a Georgetown court.

It is alleged that on July 3, 2021, at Stabroek, Georgetown, he stole a gold chain, valued $120,000, and a cell phone, valued $73,000, from Shenola Gittens