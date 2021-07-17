Whitewash for Windies ‘A’ despite Joseph, Grimmond resistance

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – West Indies Women ‘A’ endured a chastening 3-0 whitewash after going down by seven wickets to Pakistan Women ‘A’ in the final one-dayer here yesterday.

Sent in, the hosts rallied 204 all out in the 48th over with Qiana Joseph top-scoring with 48, Sheneta Grimmond chipping in with 40 and Rachael Vincent and Shabika Gajnabi both scoring 22.

New ball seamer Aimen Anwar (3-22) and off-spinner Saba Nazir (3-53) claimed three wickets apiece as West Indies Women ‘A’ lost their last six wickets for 34 runs.

In reply, right-hander Aliya Riaz hit an unbeaten 63 off 77 deliveries as the visitors chased down their target with 46 balls to spare at Coolidge Cricket Ground.

Javeria Rauf struck 43 from 71 deliveries with four fours in a 66-run opening stand with Ayesha Zafar whose 36 came from 44 balls with seven fours.

Captain Sidra Nawaz hit 28 not out in a match-winning 80-run, unbroken fourth wicket stand with Riaz who belted eight fours in an entertaining knock.

Grimmond was the best bowler with two for 24 with her off-breaks.

West Indies Women ‘A’ lost the opening game by nine wickets and the second by 80 runs.

They looked to be gunning for a more competitive total when Joseph and Grimmond inspired key half-century stands.

With their side on 45 for two in the 10th over, Joseph hit eight fours off 56 deliveries in a 53-run third wicket stand with Zaida James (11) while Grimmond counted seven fours off 48 deliveries to help post 57 for the fifth wicket with Gajnabi.

Coasting on 170 for four, Gajnabi and Grimmond perished in successive overs to spark the home side’s swift decline.