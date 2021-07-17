Eight to vie for Miss Guyana Teen Scholarship 2021

After the cancellation of last year’s Miss Guyana Teen Scholarship pageant owing to COVID-19, The Imperial House will host the second edition this year with eight young women competing for the title and the prize of a $400,000 scholarship.

CEO of The Imperial House Wasim Khan said there were no applications for this year’s pageant, the eight contestants to vie for the title had participated in the digital university programme which was hosted last year in place of the pageant.

The digital university was a programme designed as a substitute for the teen scholarship pageant. Of the 41 teens who applied, 16 were shortlisted for the programme. All of the participants engaged in the two-month programme via the digital platforms Zoom, Google Classroom, and WhatsApp. Candidates participated in 16 webinars in three modules: Self-awareness and Value, Professionalism and Etiquette, and Human Rights and Social Development.