Teen scholarship quarterfinalists for Facebook live reveal tonight

The names of the candidates who have been selected as quarterfinalists for next year’s Miss Guyana Teen Scholarship Pageant (MGTSP) will be revealed tonight live on Facebook during an Awards’ Night presented by the Miss Guyana Teen Scholarship Organisation. One of the 16 young women who participated in the pageant’s recent digital university programme will be named valedictorian and receive a $75,000 cash grant.

Several of the participants of the digital programme will also be presented awards for Punctuality and Attendance, Commitment and Stellar Dedication to the programme, and Appreciation for Congeniality, Cooperation and Friendly Personality. All those who completed the programme will be presented with certificates.

Twenty percent of the valedictorian’s grant will go towards a charity or special programme of her choice.