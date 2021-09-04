Miss Guyana Teen Scholar to be crowned tonight

Reigning Miss Guyana Teen Scholar Devya Singh will crown a new queen at the Miss Guyana Teen Scholarship virtual pageant that will be hosted live tonight.

There was no pageant last year because of the pandemic, so the 2019 outgoing queen is crowning her successor two years after the inaugural pageant.

The eight contestants participating in tonight’s event, competed last year at a digital university coordinated by the pageant’s committee. The contestants are Anasie Fredericks, Jordana Adams, Kayla King, Kristie Kissoon, Kriston Smith, Sephora Persaud, Shequana Holder, and Teija Edwards. Kriston finished at the top of last year’s digital university programme and was presented with a cash grant of $75,000, twenty percent of which she was required to donate to a charitable cause.

Over the last month, the teens competed in five preliminary categories including talent where they shone in song, steel pan, poetry and dance. They also took on the elocution category and discussed a range of topics such as human rights, gender equality, society, education, and the law. With our lives still majorly affected by the pandemic, the teens’ multimedia assignment highlighted various health tips to prevent contracting Covid-19. They also competed in a personality interview and photogenic competition. So far only the winner of the last mentioned contest has been announced and it is Kayla.

Through compounded scores, the top three will be revealed live tonight and compete in the question and answer segment.

All the contestants will be on stage live for a final time in the evening gown segment.

In each category, except the final one, the contestants can score a maximum of 15 points. The final question accounts for 50 points. According to a release, once the Top 3 have been chosen, the scores will be refreshed. “The Queen will be determined by her composure, presentation, communication style and skill and the answer of [an unknown] final question delivered live. The candidate with the highest score out of 50 points will win,” the release stated.

Tonight’s winner will walk away with the Miss Guyana Teen Scholar 2021 title and a $400,000 scholarship.

The pageant will be aired live on NCN and the Imperial House Facebook page tonight at 9.