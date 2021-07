Delroy McKenzie, the man who was fatally wounded on Saturday night in Linden was shot nine times and investigators have since discovered a burnt vehicle, suspected to be the one used in the crime.

The shooting took place around 9 pm on Saturday, shortly after McKenzie of Lot 57 Caneview Avenue, Roxanne Burnham Gardens arrived in Linden to meet with a female.

McKenzie’s friend, Calvin Daly was also injured in the attack. He is currently hospitalized.