A Linden miner has been remanded to prison after being charged with the murder of Delroy McKenzie, who was killed after a suspected ambush in the mining town.

Samorea Mitchell, called ‘Pastor,’ 26, of Lot 716 Phase 1B Wisroc, Linden, appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus, who read the charge to him in a city court.

Mitchell was not required to plead to the charge, which alleges that on July 17, 2021, at Sunflower Street, Wismar, Linden, he murdered McKenzie.