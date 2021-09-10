Lindener to face murder charge over suspected ambush shooting

Lindener Samorea Mitchell, who was wanted by police in connection with the shooting of two men in a suspected ambush, is expected to be brought before a city court today to face murder and attempted murder charges.

The Guyana Police Force said Mitchell, called ‘Pastor,’ 26, of Lot 716 Phase 1B Wisroc, Linden, will be charged with the murder of Delroy McKenzie and the attempted murder of Calvin Daly. The police noted that Mitchell is being charged based on legal advice.

McKenzie was shot dead and his friend, Daly, was wounded on the night of July 17 after the duo walked into what appeared to have been an ambush at Linden, where they were fired upon by the occupants of a car. The shooting took place around 9 pm, shortly after McKenzie, of Lot 57 Roxanne Burnham Gar-dens, arrived in Linden to meet with a woman.