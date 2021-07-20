Man on gun, ammo charges after Stabroek Market search

A man who police say was found with an automatic pistol at the Stabroek Market was yesterday remanded to prison on two charges.

Kyle Small appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in a Georgetown court, where the charges were read to him.

The first charges alleges that on July 16, at Stabroek Market, Georgetown, he had an automatic pistol in his possession without being the holder of a firearm licence in force at the time. The second charge alleges that on the same day at the same location he had five rounds of ammunition in his possession without being the holder of a firearm licence in force at the time.

Small pleaded not guilty to both of the charges and was remanded to prison until August 23.

Police Prosecutor Annalisa Brummell told the court that the police went to the market on the day in question and conducted a search on Small, who was found with the gun and ammunition.