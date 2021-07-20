Cop freed of rape charge

Twenty-five-year-old policeman Waylon Jordan yesterday afternoon walked out of the Sexual Offences Court of the High Court in Georgetown a free man, after a jury acquitted him of the charge of raping a 17-year-old girl back in 2019.

Following hours of deliberations, the 12-member panel returned with its majority verdict of 11-1 finding Jordan not guilty of sexually penetrating the young lady without her consent on April 26th, 2019.

Justice Jo-Ann Barlow who presided over the trial implored a visibly relieved Jordan to introspect and endeavour to never again find himself before the courts.

Stating that he may be in a position which allows him more knowledge of what may or may not have transpired, the judge also told Jordan’s attorney, Teriq Mohammed, to ensure that his counsel and guidance extend beyond the courtroom.

Meanwhile, to the prosecution, Justice Barlow urged that the complainant receives every support she needs moving forward.

According to the case for the state led by Prosecutor Nafeeza Baig, on the night in question the teen had boarded the tinted hire car driven by Jordan whom she had travelled with two times prior.

The court had heard from the complainant that of all the passengers in the vehicle, hers was the final stop, but instead of taking her to her destination, Jordan locked the doors and drove to a desolate location.

There she told the court that he raped her in the back seat of his car.

Jordan’s defence is that he did not commit the act.