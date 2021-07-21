GPSU condemns arbitrary deductions from Linden nurses’ salaries

The Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) has condemned the decision to arbitrarily deduct from the salaries of the nurses who staged protests in March to push for the removal of the Linden Complex Hospital (LHC) Chief Executive Officer, Rudolph Small.

According to a letter sent to the ministry’s Permanent Secretary Malcom Watkins, Linden nurses were informed in April of “apparent” absences from duty between the period March 2nd and 22th, 2021, without any adequate excuses. As such they were accused of committing an offence and were told that the penalty would be a warning, fine or dismissal, depending on the circumstance.