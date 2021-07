Govt’s education cash grant taken to Regions Three and Five

The government’s education cash grant of $19,000 for each public school student was rolled out in Regions Three and Five over the weekend.

Last week the programme was inaugurated in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaan).

According to a Ministry of Education release on Saturday, the grant was distributed in the Essequibo River islands to the tune of $27.5m. It said that more than 97% of the grants for students were uplifted.