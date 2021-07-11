Gov’t starting student cash grants payouts this week

The government will begin disbursing its “Because We Care” Cash Grant and the School Uniform and Supplies Grant for children in the public school system this week, the Ministry of Education announced on Saturday.

Payouts under the Ministry of Education programme are set to begin on Thursday, July 15, 2021.

In a statement, the Ministry of Education noted that the “Because We Care” grant is valued at $15,000 this year and the School Uniform and Supplies Grant is valued at $4,000, amounting to a total of $19,000 for each child in the public education system.