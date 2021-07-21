Fifty per cent of adults have had first dose of vaccine – Health Minister

Fifty per cent of Guyana’s adult population have so far received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine which the Minister of Health regards as a significant achievement.

This was disclosed during Dr Frank Anthony’s COVID-19 update yesterday where he stated that the country still has a long way to go to attain herd immunity. As of Monday he said, a total of 243,540 persons have received their first dose of a COVID-19 shot thus accounting for 50% of persons 18 years and older. “We have been able to vaccinate 50% of our adult population, I think that’s a very significant achievement.”