The police are searching for two masked men who carried out a robbery on Monday night at the Sir Gas Station at New Road, Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara, where two employees were assaulted.

The attack occurred around 9.45 pm as the employees were about to leave the gas station for the day.

The Guyana Police Force, in a statement, said the supervisor was about to exit the premises when the two suspects, both clad in black masks, ran into the gas station and held her up.