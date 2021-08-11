Vaccine uptake continues to rise after new COVID measures

The Ministry of Health continues to record an increase in vaccinations against COVID-19 since the implementation of the new emergency measures.

Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony yesterday reported during his daily COVID-19 update that the Health Ministry has seen over 4,000 persons going to vaccination sites to receive within the preceding 24 hours.

“Since the new measure have gone into place, a lot of people have been coming forward to receive their vaccine and we are very pleased about that,” he said, while adding that a total of 4,613 persons received vaccines at the 113 active immunization sites in operation. He noted that 3,972 of those persons received first doses, while 641 received second shots.

As a result, he noted that a total of 271,122 persons have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine since the national vaccination programme began in February. This number accounts for some 55.7% of Guyana’s adult population. Meanwhile, 144,965 persons in total have received their second doses, accounting for 29.8% of the adult population.

Giving a breakdown of the vaccination percentages by region, it was related that Region Six currently has the highest coverage with a total of 61.6% of its adult population receiving a first dose, while Region Ten remains the region with the lowest coverage at 18.3%.

As it relates to second doses, Region Five currently has the highest coverage with 32% of its adult population receiving a second dose, while again Region Ten lags behind at 9.3%. However, Anthony noted that generally the ministry has seen a marginal increase in persons receiving their second dose.