Edghill says new COVID aviation regulations not intended to lock persons out

Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill, on Monday stated that the newly imposed civil aviation regulations, which requiring inbound travellers to have been inoculated with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, are not meant to lock persons out, while the Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony has noted that some exemptions can be made.

Edghill, speaking to the media outside of the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, said “The intent here is not locking people out, the intent is protecting travellers as well as citizens in the country.”

He added that along with presenting a negative PCR test to enter the country, authorities have now added the vaccination requirement after reviewing the measures. The requirements became effective as of Sunday.