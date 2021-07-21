Region Four man, 82, latest COVID-19 fatality

One new death along with 62 new COVID-19 cases were recorded yesterday.

According to the Ministry of Health, Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll now stands at 514. The latest fatality was identified as an 82-year-old man from Region Four who died while receiving care at a medical facility.

Meanwhile, the 62 new cases that were reported have increased the total number of confirmed cases to 21,668. These came after 1,933 more tests were done thus boosting the total number of tests done to date to 212,205.