Trinidad Prisons Officer dies from Covid-19

(Trinidad Guardian) The Trinidad and Tobago Prison Service is plunged into mourning on the passing of Prisons Officer I #3834, Nixon Lokai, on Tuesday. Lokai, who had over 12 years of service, was last assigned to the Carrera Island Convict Prison.

Lokai had been ailing for some time with the deadly virus and was in a coma for the past few days. Commissioner of Prisons Dennis Pulchan expressed his most sincere and deepest condolences on behalf of the Trinidad and Tobago Prison Service to the family, friends, batch members and colleagues of Officer Lokai, and prays that all are granted comfort during this difficult and trying period. Pulchan has assured that all courtesies will be extended to Officer Lokai’s family.