 Three held after bandits beat clerk, grab $2M in Caneview robbery

A clerk who was waiting to pay workers was robbed of $2 million by armed robbers at Caneview Avenue, in South Ruimveldt, on Friday afternoon, according to the police, who say three suspects have since been held.

The Guyana Police Force said the attack occurred around 4.30 pm. Hours earlier, the 39-year-old victim uplifted the money from the head office of the company where she worked. She then proceeded to Caneview Avenue to pay workers.

When she arrived at the area, the police said, the clerk parked her car and sat inside waiting for the workers. Shortly after, six unidentified men on three motorcycles approached her car and stopped.