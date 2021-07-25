Trinidad has administered over 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines

(Trinidad Guardian) Trinidad and Tobago has crossed the 500,000 mark of people being administered the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Ministry of Health reported yesterday that a total of 326,343 people have now got first shots and another 181,299 have now got two doses, for a total of 507,642 people.

The mark was crossed today as the Ministry of Health reported an increase of close to 20,000 first or second dose vaccinations in the last 24 hours.

It is the highest number of vaccines administered in one day in T&T since the COVID-19 vaccination programme began.

In the last 24 hours, 17,662 people received first doses and 1,917 got second shots, for a total of 19,579.

The previous highest daily figure was the day before, which amounted to 14,540.

In the last week, 78,340 people received their first doses and 23,969 got second doses, for a total of 102,309.