Report: Lakers ponder Russell Westbrook trade

Russell Westbrook could be a candidate to join LeBron James and Anthony Davis with the Los Angeles Lakers.

According to The Undefeated, the Lakers are in trade discussions involving Westbrook, who is owed $44.2 million in 2021-22 with the Washington Wizards.

To make the trade financially feasible, the report links guards Kyle Kuzma, Dennis Schroder and Talen Horton-Tucker as the players most likely going to the Wizards. Another report adds Kentavious Caldwell-Pope as a player who would go from Los Angeles to Washington.

The Wizards acquired Westbrook from the Houston Rockets prior to last season as a running mate for Bradley Beal. Washington made the playoffs but the Wizards were eliminated by the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round.

Westbrook attended UCLA and is a Long Beach, Calif., native.

The 27-year-old Schroder was drafted by the Atlanta Hawks and spent two seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder before being acquired by the Lakers last offseason.

He thrived in a sixth man role alongside Chris Paul with Oklahoma City in 2019-20, averaging 18.9 points per game, but was less effective last season with the Lakers. He averaged 15.4 points and 5.8 assists per game in 2020-21.

Schroder turned down a four-year, $84 million extension from the Lakers during last season.

—Field Level Media