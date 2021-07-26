Pedestrian dies on Providence road

A pedestrian died last night at Providence, East Bank Demerara while crossing the road in the vicinity of the Ramada Princess Hotel.

The deceased is still to be identified.

Police Commander of Region Four ‘B’ Mahendra Sewnarine last night confirmed to this newspaper that a person died. He said his ranks were on the scene and he was waiting to be briefed.

The accident reportedly occurred around 7.30 pm on the road in front of the hotel.

An eyewitness told Stabroek News that the individual was crossing the public road at the time. As a result of the impact with a vehicle, the victim was flung several feet away.

Public-spirited persons rushed to the scene and rendered assistance. The person was taken to the hospital for medical attention but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police investigations are ongoing.