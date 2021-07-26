Pakistan series shortened to four matches following ODI disruption 

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – West Indies will play a shortened Twenty20 series against Pakistan, starting with the first game here Wednesday.

The series has been reduced from five matches to four, with Barbados now hosting only one Twenty20 International and Guyana staging the remaining three.

Cricket West Indies and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) were forced into the changes following the disruption in the ongoing One-Day International series against Australia.

“Together with the PCB, CWI have examined various scenarios, and we jointly agreed that the best solution in the present circumstances is to cancel the first T20I and play a four-match T20I series starting on Wednesday and keep the rest of the tour schedule unchanged,” CWI president Ricky Skerritt said.

“We want to express our gratitude to the PCB Chairman, Ehsan Mani and CEO, Wasim Khan, and the Pakistan team for their understanding in this situation and for agreeing to the revised match schedule.

“Both teams are in the final stages of preparing for the ICC T20 World Cup, so we anticipate an exciting and entertaining series of games as both teams compete for Osaka Presents PSO Carient T20 Cup.”

Guyana will host matches on July 31, August 1 and 3.

West Indies were originally scheduled to face Pakistan in the first match at Kensington Oval on Tuesday but last Thursday’s second ODI against Australia was suspended due to a positive COVID-19 case among the home side’s support staff, leading to the fixture’s postponement.

That game was rescheduled for Saturday with the final ODI, set for Saturday, pushed to today, encroaching on the start of the Pakistan series.

Following the T20 International series, Pakistan will face West Indies in two Tests at Sabina Park in Jamaica, from August 12-16 and then from August 20-24.

FULL MATCH SCHEDULE

July 28: 1st Osaka Presents PSO Carient T20 Cup match at Kensington Oval – 10am local (9am Jamaica Time)

July 31: 2nd Osaka Presents PSO Carient T20 Cup match at Guyana National Stadium – 11am local (10am Jamaica)

August 1: 3rd Osaka Presents PSO Carient T20 Cup match at Guyana National Stadium – 11am local (10am Jamaica)

August 3: 4th Osaka Presents PSO Carient T20 Cup match at Guyana National Stadium – 11am local (10am Jamaica)

August 12-16: 1st Betway Test at Sabina Park – 10am Jamaica Time (11am Eastern Caribbean)

August 20-24: 2nd Betway Test at Sabina Park – 10am Jamaica Time (11am Eastern Caribbean)