Survival tools: What our SMEs need

The Guyana business community has had little choice but to endure the debilitating strictures resulting from the impact of the coronavirus on various entrepreneurial pursuits. While the full impact in terms of loss of production, unemployment and direct and indirect impact on lives and livelihoods is yet to be determined, it is already clear that it could take years, for countries, individual businesses, and families to recover.

It is, all too frequently, the smallest and the weakest that are most affected in these circumstances and these past few weeks the Stabroek Business has been engaging a number of small and micro businesses in the various sectors with a view to determining, among other things, just how the pandemic has impacted on their respective businesses and just what it will take to get them back on the road to recovery: