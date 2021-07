Fifty-seven-year-old Clyve Lewis, who is accused of exposing himself, was on Wednesday charged with the offence.

The accused appeared virtually before Magistrate Wanda Fortune at the Linden Magistrate’s Court, where the charge was read to him.

He was not required to plead to the charge that he exposed his genitals and was placed on $200,000 bail.

The matter will be called again on August 18, 2021.