Dazzel men get bail on ganja charges

Two men who were on Thursday released on bail after they denied cultivating a prohibited plant and possession of narcotics charges.

Mark Prass, 18, and Andrew Williams, 43, both of Dazzel Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara, appeared at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court, where the two charges were read to them by Magistrate Fabayo Azore.

The first charge alleges that they were cultivating a prohibited plant, being cannabis, contrary to Section 8 (1)(a)(i) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act, while the second charge states that they were in possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to Section 5 (1)(a)(i) of the same law.