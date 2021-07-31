‘Something of Value’ singer Mark Holder dies

Guyanese singer Mark Holder, best known for his soulful salute to women in his song “Something of Value”, died at the age of seventy-four last Thursday morning in an hospital in Canada where he was ailing for some time.

Prior to his death his wife, Jennifer, had shared a video of a frail looking Mark speaking to his family and friends from the hospital.

Mark was born in Georgetown and grew up in Joseph Pollydore Street (what was then D’Urban Street), Lodge. In a 2010 interview with The Scene he had said during the early part of his life, he attended the Government Technical Institute and achieved a Diploma in Woodworking, which he did while employed with the government as a Stationery and Printery clerk.