World Bank team on visit

A visiting high-level World Bank team, led by its Vice President responsible for the Latin America and Caribbean region, Carlos Felipe Jaramillo, along with officials from the Ministry of Finance yesterday inspected various developmental and completed project sites that form part of the World Bank project portfolio in Guyana.

A release from the Ministry of Finance said that the site visits included pump stations at Enmore, Lusignan and Liliendaal that fall under the Flood Risk Management project for Guyana. The objective of that project is to reduce the risk of flooding in the low-lying areas of the East Demerara. Civil works are underway to improve drainage, upgrade critical sections of the East Demerara Water Conservancy dams and channels, and improve hydro-meteorological monitoring.