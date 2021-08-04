England’s tour of Bangladesh moved to March 2023

(Reuters) – England’s tour of Bangladesh, which was scheduled to take place in September and October, has been pushed back to March 2023, the two cricket boards said yesterday.

The boards arrived at a decision “mutually”, according to statement by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), which added that the tour would include three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 games.

The postponement means that English players will be able to take part in the rescheduled Indian Premier League (IPL) that resumes in the United Arab Emirates from Sept. 19.

The IPL was suspended after 29 games this year due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in India. Players not competing in the IPL will get a break before England’s busy winter schedule, which includes the T20 World Cup — scheduled to start on Oct. 17 in Oman and the UAE — and the Ashes in Australia.

England face India in a five-test series starting in Nottingham today. Bangladesh hosted Australia in the first of five T20s yesterday.