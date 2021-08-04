Pakistan take series after final T20I wash out

Pakistan walked away with a 1-0 series win over West Indies as the fourth and final T20I was abandoned yesterday at the National Stadium, Providence.

Similar to the third match on Sunday, overnight and persistent showers throughout the day forced the contest to end after just after three overs. Pakistan, who secured a seven-run win on Saturday, won the toss and inserted the hosts to take first strike in the gloomy conditions.

Andre ‘Spice Man’ Fletcher once again got off to a blitz. He smashed off-spinner Mohammad Hafeez, who opened the bowling, for two sixes over deep mid-wicket and square leg respectively, for a 14-run first over.

Chris ‘Universe Boss’ Gayle was equally up to the task with consecutive boundaries off of the second over which was bowled by Mohammad Wasim.

Fletcher’s assault saw Hafeez taken off the bowling and replaced by talisman, Hasan Ali who was clubbed through square leg for a four before the rains came and permanently halted play. West Indies were left on 30 without loss when the match was called off at 14.20 hours.

At the post series conference, West Indies captain, Kieron Pollard, expressed his disappointment in the way the series unfolded.

“Obviously a series with five matches at the start and we only got an opportunity to play one so as a team we were trying to finish off this block of matches with some wins but having said that sometimes in life you control what you can control and this was one of those times you can’t control what transpired,” Pollard reckoned.

His opposite number, Babar Azam shared a similar perspective about the series outcome and while he was unhappy with the limited play, he was satisfied with his team’s preparation. Through his translator, Azam stated, “Although we have won the series I am not satisfied with the results, these are not the desired results but you know we can’t do anything about the weather, it is not in our control, we could have done better and tried different combinations before the World Cup but still I want to give credit to my team, the players, my boys have prepared very well.”