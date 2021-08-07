Anna Regina vendors defy removal notices

Scores of roadside vendors at Anna Regina yesterday defied official notices for them to relocate, setting up a potential showdown with the Town Council as Mayor Rajendra Prabhulall said their stalls would be dismantled.

The vendors have ignored the council’s decision to remove and say they will continue to vend and protest until they are given permission to continue to sell in their present locations.

Vendors were issued notices months ago by the Town Council to remove so that the construction of two roads within the market area could begin.