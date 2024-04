A Linden driver was on Wednesday fined for assault and remanded to prison on charges of exposure of his genitals.

Edward Reddock, 49, of Amelia’s Ward, Linden, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan via Zoom and he was read four charges.

Two of the charges were for assault and the other two were for exposure of his genitals. He pleaded guilty to the assault charges and was fined $15,000. However, he denied the exposure of genitals charges.

He was remanded until August 19 on those charges.