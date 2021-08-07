Norton St man on attempted murder charge over shooting of woman

A man was on Friday remanded to prison on an attempted murder charge after the court heard that he allegedly fired a shot in the direction of his daughter and her friend, wounding the latter, who has a bullet lodged in her chest.

Peter Thompson, of 76 Norton Street, Lodge, was hauled before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, where the charge was read to him.

Thompson was not required to plead to the charge, which alleges that on July 29, at Lot 78 D’Urban Street, Lodge, Georgetown, he discharged a loaded firearm at Cherrie-Ann Wills, causing her to receive grievous bodily harm.

The police’s case against Thompson is that on the day in question, at about 6.30 pm, Thompson’s daughter, Andrea Howard, and Wills were sitting on a car in front of Lot 78 D’Urban Street, when he discharged the round in their direction. The bullet struck the victim to her back. It is now lodged in the left side of her chest. Thompson was subsequently arrested.

The police prosecutor said Howard and her father have an ongoing matter concerning the property, which she occupies. Thompson is restrained from going to the home, the prosecutor added. It was also noted that Thompson was convicted of wounding Howard and a sister in 2019. He was sentenced to 15 months behind bars for the crime.