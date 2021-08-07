Trinidad principal charged with manslaughter

(Trinidad Guardian) The Principal of a Couva educational institution was expected to appear virtually before the Couva Magistrates’ Court yesterday, charged with the unlawful killing of two-year-old Romelu Drakes, which occurred on March 16th.

Alicia Bharath, 50, of Southern Main Road, Cunupia, was charged with the offence following advice received from Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Joan Honore-Paul, on August 5th.

Romelu, of Balmain Road, Couva, fell into a pool on the compound of the institution on March 16th. He was taken out of the pool, but attempts to revive him proved futile and he was pronounced dead at the Couva Health Facility.

A post-mortem revealed that he died from drowning.

An investigation was launched into the incident and the suspect was arrested at her home on Wednesday.

Investigations were supervised by Insp. Anil Maharaj, Sgt. Richardson Elvin and Sgt. Alister Jones of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI) Region 3.