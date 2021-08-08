Dear Editor,

Globally, this pandemic has exposed many existing political challenges. Failure to tackle unemployment, the accumulation of debt, and increases in the levels of inequality has and will continue to lead to social unrest with no end in sight to this health crisis. As this third wave moves across this world, national governments are saddled with new kinds of human development challenges that they have never faced before. But what is real today, is that the gap between the rich and the poor continues to widen in many countries. What is clear is that the unequal deployment of vaccines is hurting many nations and this does not bode well for all. About 40% of the populations in advanced economies like the USA have been fully vaccinated; while that figure is just averaging around 10% in emerging markets. Fortunately for Guyana, some 30% of our population is now fully vaccinated, thanks to President Irfaan Ali. I call on all Guyanese and the 20,000 Venezuelan guests who are living in Guyana to step up and get vaccinated ASAP so that we as a collective, who occupy the land of many waters, can banish this plague from our land. I want to personally thank President Ali on this issue and for stepping up and purchasing these vaccines so that all of our people can be safer.

Sincerely,

Sasenarine Singh