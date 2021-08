Danion Welcome, the driver of the truck that crushed a seven-year-old to death along the Agricola Public Road just over two years ago, was on Tuesday freed of the charge of causing her death by dangerous driving.

Welcome, 41, was freed of the charge by Senior Magistrate Leron Daly, who upheld a no-case submission made by his attorney, Dexter Todd, at his trial in a city court.

The magistrate concluded that there was insufficient evidence against Welcome and thus the matter was discontinued.