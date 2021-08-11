Man held in death of Jamaican sex worker

(Barbados Nation) – A man is in police custody assisting with investigations into the death of Jamaican sex worker Odith Henriques, 44, whose nude body was discovered last week in the yard of an abandoned house in Beckwith Street, The City.

Reports are that he was arrested early Sunday morning by police in the Nelson Street, Bridgetown area.

Police public relations officer, Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss, confirmed that a person “was in custody assisting with the investigations”.

Police sources said the man, said to be in his 40s, was also being interrogated in relation to assaults against other sex workers, as well as another murder.