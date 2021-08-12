6,000 GOAL scholarships awarded

Almost 70% of the 6,000 scholarships handed out recently by government through the Guyana Online Academy for Learning (GOAL) have gone to women, while nearly half of the overall 14,699 applications received could not be processed as the applicants failed to submit compulsory information, the agency disclosed said.

“GOAL team could not have processed 48% of the applications due to applicants’ failure to fill out mandatory information and submit copies of their qualifications as directed on the Application Forms. As a result, only 7,619 of the 14,699 applications were vetted during the verification process – a key phase that determines the candidates’ eligibility to the universities of their choice,” it stated in a press release yesterday.

It did not give gender data on those voided applications.