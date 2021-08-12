de Peana was also a youth leader

Dear Editor,
Thank you for your gracious editorial about George de Peana.
In the early 1960s, George de Peana was also Chairman of the British Guiana Youth Organization. In 1962, I was elected by the membership to serve with him on the Executive Committee of the BGYO. I was then with the Windsor Forest Youth Organization.
Together with others, George and I went to a World Assembly of Youth Conference (WAY) for two weeks in Port-of-Spain.
George was a gracious leader and I well remember his mentoring of a young country-boy from Windsor Forest.
Please allow me, through you, to convey my condolences to his family, and my gratitude for his friendship and his leadership.
Sincerely,
Bertie Ramcharan