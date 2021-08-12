Dear Editor,

I am certain that when the Covid Vaccination booklet was issued to those vaccinated, it was never intended to be a book of daily use as is now the case. It was most likely intended to be something that is put up somewhere safely in your house and only infrequently brought out into the public domain. Hence its frail design. Now that the government has made it mandatory to use this booklet on a daily basis, I only hope that they also realize the frailty of this paper product and how easily it can become soiled, damaged or misplaced. As such, can they advise the public of how one can go about getting a replacement if any of the above (invariably) happens? And the time it takes to get the replacement? This is now such a vital document that we need clarity on this “non-important” issue.

Sincerely,

Michael Abraham