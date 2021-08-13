An International Year of fruits and vegetables feature

Few tropical fruits possess as many pleasing and enduring characteristics as the guava. Once you catch the scent of a Guava you are unlikely ever to forget it. Beyond that, taste the fruit and you are likely to pencil it in as one of your very favourite fruits forever.

Guava is a tropical fruit native several countries in the region including Guyana. Guava trees are known to grow randomly in just about any part of Guyana and guava season is a special time for fruit-lovers in Guyana.

Unquestionably, the guava’s defining feature is its versatility. A fully ripe guava can be eaten as a snack or as dessert. But there is more. Guava is favoured world-wide as one of a handful of fruits of choice in the making of jams, jellies and stews. Across the world, a large number of reputable brands have embraced the production of these condiments.

Here in Guyana, guava is associated with boyish adventure, not least, adolescent boys ‘raiding’ guava trees and making off with filled pockets.

As with most fruits, guava is seasonal. During what is known as guava season the fruit is sold in abundance in municipal markets and elsewhere, its affordability allowing the opportunity for housewives, agro processors and vendors to increase their production of guava jellies and jams and guava cheese.

There are several types of guava. Lemon guava has a lemony flavour possessed of a very strong scent and flavor; tropical pink guava has bright yellow skin and pink flesh. It is mildly sweet with a strong scent; tropical white guava has whitish skin and is yellow on the inside. Because it is very sweet, it is great for desserts; tropical yellow or Mexican cream guava has creamy white skin and orangey flesh. This guava, which is moderately sweet, contains much more liquid than other varieties; red Malaysian guava is sweet with red skin and pink flesh. This type is sometimes used as a decoration.

Health benefits of guava

● Some studies have shown that consuming guava may help lower blood sugar levels.

● High in antioxidants and potassium, guava can promote heart health.

● High amounts of fibre (12% of the recommended daily intake) can aid in digestion.

● Since they are rich in vitamin C, eating guavas can boost your immune system.