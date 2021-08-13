Chief Medical Officer submits new guidelines for vaccine exemptions

As the government persists in its attempts to achieve herd immunity in Guyana, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Narine Singh has submitted new guidelines for vaccine exemptions to Permanent Secretary Malcolm Watkins.

In a memorandum, dated August 11 and seen by Stabroek News, Dr Singh explained that only the identified categories of Guyanese will be exempt from the new vaccination requirements which have been rolled out.

These individuals, once employed within the “public system, will be tested regularly through the public system,” the Chief Medical Officer said.