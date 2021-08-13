Health authorities working to procure vaccines for children

Local health authorities are currently working on procuring vaccines for children in Guyana as final arrangements are being made for the arrival of the Johnson & Johnson and Sputnik V shots, according to Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony.

During his daily COVID-19 update on Thursday, Anthony stated that the government has been making preparations for vaccines for children.

“The two vaccines that have been approved for children between the ages of 18 [and] 12 years [are] basically the Pfizer vaccine and the Moderna vaccine, so we’re making efforts to get those and we expect that very shortly we will have those vaccines in Guyana,” Anthony informed.