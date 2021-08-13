Exxon awards contract for new offshore surveys

Oceaneering International on Tuesday disclosed that ExxonMobil’s local affiliate, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL), has awarded the company a contract to conduct two surveys offshore Guyana.

The contract award covers a towed and autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) geophysical survey and a shallow geotechnical survey off the coast of Guyana, which are scheduled to begin in the third quarter of 2021.

In addition to the geophysical and geotechnical survey, Oceaneering will also be working with RPS Group to provide Protected Species Observers (PSO) and perform an Environmental Baseline Survey (EBS) of the area.

“We are excited to continue to provide support for operations offshore Guyana and to have the opportunity to expand that into geophysical and geotechnical survey services,” Eric Smith, Director, Oceaneering Survey Services, said.

According to the statement, the company will use the DP-2 Cape Davis, equipped with the 3,000 m-rated OS-VI AUV, towed geophysical sensors and geotechnical sampling and testing equipment.

Oceaneering has been providing related support since 2017, including Remotely Operated Vehicles and subsea tooling services. The company said that it is committed to growing its Guyanese workforce as well as ensuring that all subcontractors are progressing their commitment to nationalization.

“A cornerstone of our commitment is a sustainable career development and investment program that will allow Oceaneering to offer best in class services to support the growing industry in Guyana for years to come,” the statement added.

According to its website, Oceaneering has performed more than 400,000 km (or 75,000 hours) of high-resolution surveys, including pipeline inspections, to date. It was stated that they were the first to offer commercial autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) survey services to the offshore oil and gas industry, noting that their expertise and commitment enables them to provide cost-effective surveying on a global scale.