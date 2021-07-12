Geotechnical work underway on gas to shore project

Preparatory geotechnical and geophysical works have begun for the Wales gas-to-shore project and mariners have been given notice that such activities will be conducted by ExxonMobil’s local affiliate Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL).

“This is preparatory works; investigations and getting all the necessary details that are required for a project of that magnitude,” Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill told Stabroek News yesterday.

On Saturday, Guyana’s Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) informed the public, by way of notice in this newspaper, that EEPGL will “commence a geotechnical and geophysical survey along the Demerara River and off the Demerara Coast”.